(WRBL) — Episode 54 of The Bob Jeswald Show features Becca Zajac, director of the non-profit, “Dragonfly Trails.”

Dragonfly Trails have become synonymous with our region because dragonflies are associated with healthy water in a community.

The system of interconnected trails are all led by Becca. You will see how you can become part of a healthier generation as she talks about becoming connected by many trails in your community, and how they flow together similar to a river.

