(WRBL) — Episode 55 of The Bob Jeswald Show features Jeff Galloway, the internationally known America Olympian who wrote about the Galloway method of running.

Jeff is 76 years young, and a lifetime runner who can take anyone who can physically place one ,foot in front of the other and have them complete any distance by one of the simplest formulas he created.

Catch The Previous Episode Here

Twitter: @BJeswaldWRBL

Facebook: BobJeswaldWRBL

The Bob Jeswald Show streams on WRBL.com every Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST