(WRBL) — Episode 58 of The Bob Jeswald Show features Tony Flanory, physical education coach and long-time basketball player.

Tony talks about his time with the YMCA’s H.Y.P.E. (or Homeschool YMCA Physical Education) program, designed to help K-12 homeschoolers learn the importance of healthy living through sports and aquatics activities.

Tony also discusses the importance of this program and how it relates to long-lasting relationships, build self-esteem, and learn about the importance of healthy living.

Hear about his time playing with some of the greatest in professional basketball and how his life turned him back to the basics and teaching others the important of simply being healthy.



