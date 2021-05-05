 

Ep. 6: Jarret Buice discusses walking and working out throughout having Spastic Cerebral Palsy

The Bob Jeswald Show
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In this episode of The Bob Jeswald Show, Bob talks with Jarret Buice about overcoming spastic cerebral palsy.

You will hear how Jarret’s disability brings no limitations in life and it started at birth to his adult years.

After the tragic death of his father Jarret took his grief to the gym along with his faith.

Through exercising and staying active Jarret has been able to regain his ability to stand up and even walk. He also shares his optimism with Bob on how he will ditch the assisted walker and only use crutches.

There is no limitation while keeping his body in tip-top shape and just “clowning” around, because putting a smile on a child’s face is what motivates him to do better.

Find out Jarret’s methodology is not complex, in fact keeping it simple is what keeps him ahead of his condition.

Catch The Bob Jeswald Show live every Wednesday night at 7:00 pm on wrbl.com.

