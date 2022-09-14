Episode 68 of The Bob Jeswald Show features Harry Williams as he shares a story that will shock you literally…How lives are being saved.

A riveting story told by Williams who started The Non-Profit Organization called AED Advocacy.

His organization is responsible for placing Automated External Defibrillators in Home Depot’s across the nation and now in thousands of other stores.

