 

Ep. 7: Naturopathic Wellness Doctor Brenna Murphy talks diet and COVID with Bob Jeswald

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – This episode, Bob speaks with Brenna Murphy a Naturopathic Wellness Doctor from Elements Natural Medicine.

Dr. Murphy explains how immunity and food reactivity starts in the gut. She says the first step for complete gut and immune health reboot is a colon cleanse (a.k.a colonic).

They discuss what foods are best for you when it comes to a specific blood test. According to Dr. Murphy your blood reaction may reveal inflammation towards certain foods.

The Bob Jeswald Show airs every Wednesday at 7:00 pm EST on WRBL.com.

