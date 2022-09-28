Episode 70 of The Bob Jeswald Show Features John Duffey & Mark Hollis.

Veteran’s Day is right around the corner and this episode focuses on mental health for military veterans and their families, as a unit.

The Department of Defense reports too many suicides and many times our veterans cannot get help in a timely manner. Bob talks to army veteran, John Duffey, Licensed Professional Counselor and Behavioral Scientist, army veteran, Mark Hollis, and Army spouse Joanne Cogle.

The topic talks about our continuity of care, lack of personnel, and the efforts on removing the red tape and streamlining treatment. This is all under the guidance of John from the Alabama Institute for Behavioral Health & Research.

