Episode 74 of The Bob Jeswald Show features Tony Mayne. Bob talks with the retired army ranger about transitioning back to civilian life from active duty in the military. Leading the way home to a place a Faith is a path of survival according to Tony. We invite everyone to understand how we can use your personal activity and team building to support the military nonprofit, GallantFew…

The military ministry for St. Luke Church in Columbus and Fort Benning, Ga. are in need of your activity miles, and you will find out how it is done.

Army Ranger Nonprofit – The Ranger Outreach Center in Columbus, GA (gallantfew.org)

