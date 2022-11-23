This episode of The Bob Jeswald Show we are talking about weight loss and the journey it takes to do this on your own. Bob speaks to two women and is candid about a few stereotypes of celebrities and more.

It may sound a bit contentious at times with fitness trainer and co-host Joanne Cogle but at the end of the day we have to confront some perceptions and add perspective on the subject of being overweight.

The guests individually lost 141 and 100 pounds…And it all starts with a plan and portion control.

Catch The Previous Episode Here

Twitter: @BJeswaldWRBL

Facebook: BobJeswaldWRBL

The Bob Jeswald Show streams on WRBL.com every Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST.