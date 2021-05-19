 

Ep. 8: Jillian Albe and Taylar Proctor give a look at the programs and outreach at the Columbus YMCA branches

The Bob Jeswald Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – This episode of The Bob Jeswald Show features Jillian Albe, the director at the D.A. Turner Y and Taylar Proctor the marketing director at the J.P. Thayer Y.

Jillian and Taylor talk about life and work at the YMCA’s of Columbus, including a look at the current and upcoming programs that they have to offer.

From exercise, to adults learning to swim, to the new homeschooling P.E. programs, and so much more, they explore all the utilization of involvement of the YMCA.

The Bob Jeswald Show airs every Wednesday at 7:00 pm EST on WRBL.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

77° / 63°
Fair
Fair 0% 77° 63°

Thursday

86° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 86° 61°

Friday

88° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 88° 60°

Saturday

90° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 90° 64°

Sunday

94° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 94° 66°

Monday

97° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 97° 70°

Tuesday

97° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 97° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
77°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
75°

74°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
74°

72°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
72°

71°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
71°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
69°

68°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
68°

67°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
67°

66°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
66°

64°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
64°

64°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
64°

66°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
66°

68°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
68°

71°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
71°

74°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

77°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

79°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

81°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

83°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

84°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

84°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

83°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

81°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

80°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories