On this episode of The Bob Jeswald show features a surprise trip from Santa Mo and his Yorkie Yo Yo.

Santa’s special dog has a gift of sniffing out cancer for kids and you will hear firsthand how Yo Yo and her blood line uses a sniffing and licking technique to pinpoint this disease.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org)

The Bob Jeswald Show streams on WRBL.com every Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST.