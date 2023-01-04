On this episode of The Bob Jeswald show, you will meet an extraordinary lady with a rich broadcast history, making her a skillful negotiator. She’s best known as “Crusin with the Queen” and “Granny’s on Guard.”

This is a two-part series with Rasheeda Ali. In the first 20 minutes, we get to know what made this radio phenom; and in part two tonight, Rasheda is transforming kids 12 and under, keeping them out of trouble and out of gangs.

She shares heartbreak and a heroine account of being surrounded by teenage boys who had something else in mind, but she changed their way of thinking…

Listen to find out how this came about tonight streaming at 7/6CT on WRBL.com or wherever you get your podcasts.

