This episode was filmed on October 12, 2022

Episode 85 of The Bob Jeswald Show features City Councilor Jerry Pops Barnes. Bob continues his conversation in part 2 of men with prostate cancer.

Bob’s eight guests led by retired Army nurse Jerry Pops Barnes talks about his journey on not settling on a diagnosis that could have cost him his life.

It’s all about early detection and being your own champion. The topic is prostate health for men, and women listen up, we’ll remind you how many of these men were pushed for a check-up thanks to their wives.

