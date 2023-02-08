On this episode of The Bob Jeswald Show:

Toni Rae Hill has a fracture that has healed from running and her multiple sclerosis relapse is now much better through exercise.

She strength trains, cycles, and takes brisk walk, this as she describes is her medicine for her MS and “Hanging with her Tribe.”

You will learn how she sets goals that mentally keeps her in a survival mode.

Her goal is to ride the Bike for MS in September. And run a 5k by fall. She’s up to 2 miles so far.

Home | National Multiple Sclerosis Society (nationalmssociety.org)

YMCA of Metro Columbus, GA (columbusymca.com)

Catch The Previous Episode Here

Twitter: @BJeswaldWRBL

Facebook: BobJeswaldWRBL

The Bob Jeswald Show streams on WRBL.com every Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST