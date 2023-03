On this episode of The Bob Jeswald Show, it features CEO of “Hapi”, Adi Segal. He tackles loneliness and depression in the workplace.

His company HAPI is an emotional service that provides a safe non-judgment space where people can talk about what’s on their mind.

Hapi – Feeling Better Is Just One Call Away

