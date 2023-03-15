On this episode of The Bob Jeswald show we will take an in-depth look at child safety at the pool, and any body of water that poses similar risks for injury or drowning.

Bob’s guests are Stephanie Hogan certified trainer for ISR or Infant Swimming Resource.

And Rachel Creamer who almost lost her son in a near drowning accident helps to advocate this life saving program.

Bob guests will dispel the rumors about swimming safety and training.

Chattahoochee Valley ISR

Twitter: @BJeswaldWRBL

Facebook: BobJeswaldWRBL

The Bob Jeswald Show streams on WRBL.com every Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST