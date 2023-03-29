On this episode of The Bob Jeswald show, we meet Jerome Lawson who served 10 years in prison came out advocating as the Director of curb violence in our community. “We are not going to stop all of the violence. We have to understand we have to be ready for those who want to come out of that way of life.” Jerome’s passion and his honest approach with boots on the ground has been his best tool to save young men at risk and in gangs from becoming another statistic.

https://westcentralhealthdistrict.com/programs-services/cure-violence/

Twitter: @BJeswaldWRBL

Facebook: BobJeswaldWRBL

The Bob Jeswald Show streams on WRBL.com every Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST