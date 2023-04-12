On this episode of The Bob Jeswald Show, we will learn about the non-profit Columbus Hospice, which serves 16 counties across East Alabama and West Central Georgia. One million dollars is needed to keep dozens of programs in operation. Bob focuses on how care takers get support from the organization, so family members can keep on working. A benefit that keeps our economy strong by serving the entire community.

