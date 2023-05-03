Christian apologetics is a branch of Christian theology that defends Christianity. On this episode of The Bob Jeswald show, Bob discusses the latest violence in our communities, which may have a simple solution. His guests are Jennifer DeFrates and her 12-year-old daughter help us understand through their teaching…” Heaven Not Harvard” Parenting our children through eternity.

Jennifer breaks down her approach to Christian Faith citing great examples that can help us improve our lives and communities through her teaching.

theMamapologist – Equipping Christian parents to teach truth to the next generation

Home – Heaven not Harvard ~ Empowering Women to Live Their Faith in All Areas of Life ~ Heaven not Harvard

