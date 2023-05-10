On this episode of The Bob Jeswald Show, author Vivianne Knebel is best known for her highly acclaimed memoir “From Rubble To Champagne,” a story of survival struggle, and success The book, which turned into the documentary, “An Unimportant Girl,” shares this important message to our mothers. Her message is that Mother’s Day should be celebrated not just once a year but every day.

https://www.swanplaceproductions.com/anunimportantgirlfilm

Twitter: @BJeswaldWRBL

Facebook: BobJeswaldWRBL

The Bob Jeswald Show streams on WRBL.com every Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST