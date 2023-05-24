On this episode of The Bob Jeswald show, we are having a candid conversation with Tracey Green, Director of Communications from Uptown Columbus.

Tracey opens up about becoming pregnant in her late 30s, her husband, the good, the bad, and the struggles she faced, HEAD ON…

Her laughter and sincerity Bob says, “Is so infectious”…Couples you won’t want to miss this episode of The Bob Jeswald Show.

Twitter: @BJeswaldWRBL

Facebook: BobJeswaldWRBL

The Bob Jeswald Show streams on WRBL.com every Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST