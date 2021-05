COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – This special edition of The Bob Jeswald Show features Dr. Shaun Cruzen of the Columbus Coca Cola Space Science Center in a virtual educational open floor forum with a group of 5th graders from the Marine Corps Air Station in Iwakuni Japan.

Students come up to the mic to ask questions pertaining to their projects on space travel and sending equipment into space.

