Ep. 4: Brothers Land talk judgeships, family, and politics on The Chuck Williams Show

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Two sitting judges sat down for a candid interview in the fourth installment of the Chuck Williams Show.


U.S. District Court Judge Clay Land and his younger brother, Superior Court Judge Ben Land talked family, politics, and the law.


Clay Land opened up about his political career in the years prior to being appointed to the federal bench then President George W. Bush.
Ben Land left a 25 year law practice when he was appointed to the Superior Court 3 years ago.

The Chuck Williams Show streams on WRBL.com every Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST.

