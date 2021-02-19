The Chuck Williams Show

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
The Storm: One Year Later
News
Local News
LaGrange Bureau
Crime
Fighting for the Tab
Coronavirus Updates
Inside the Fight Against COVID-19
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Entertainment
Video Game News
Lifestyle
Politics
Top Stories
Lee County Sheriff’s office offers self-defense program for women
Video
Hamilton City meeting to discuss hiring new police chief ends in call for another meeting
Video
Monroe County, Ala., Courthouse named National Historic Landmark
New coronavirus variant identified in New York
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
Newsfeed Now
White House Press Briefings
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Impeachment 101
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us!
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
Local Alabama Sports
Your Local Geico Office Athletes of the Week
SEC Fan Page
Top Stories
Notasulga Blue Devils March Into Final Four
Video
Top Stories
1st Round GHSA Playoff Highlights
Video
Report: Les Miles reached settlement with student over harassment allegations at LSU
’15 and Mahomies Foundation’ to donate 30,000 meals to East Texas Food Bank
Michael McDowell talks Daytona 500 win and what’s next
Video
Community
Black History Month
The Puppy Bowl
The Souper Bowl of Caring
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Buy Local
Community News
Home for the Holidays
Turkey Dinner Giveaway
Run Ranger Run
Remarkable Women
Russell County Schools
Calendar
KCU Teacher Appreciation
Kinetic Golden Apple Award
Project Roadblock
Yard Sales
One Class At A Time
Hispanic Heritage
Graduate Class of 2020 Voices
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Hamilton City meeting to discuss hiring new police chief ends in call for another meeting
Video
WRBL News 3 viewers reflect on COVID-19 one year later
Columbus City Councilors to pick up trash
The Maneuver Center of Excellence Celebrates Black History Month
On Your Side
Holiday Heroes
Pros On Your Side
Contests
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Operation Drug Take Back
Our Kitchen
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
The Chuck Williams Show
The Chuck Williams Show debuts with first guest Jerald Mitchell
Video
Recent Updates
Sunshine and warm readings, with a dose or two of showers in the forecast
Video
Another spring-like afternoon
Video
Dominant sunshine continues, with a stalled front adding showers this weekend
Video
Plenty of sunshine and spring-like temperatures as high pressure settles in
Video
A future look into spring keeps us sunny and mild early then spring showers return
Video
A little damp for the first half of Monday, some sun and mild for the second half
Video
MONDAY: Morning showers then afternoon sun
Video
Sunny and seasonable Sunday then morning rain showers for start of the work week
Video
Singing a song of sunshine and putting old man winter on ice
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Wednesday
47°
/
47°
Clear
Clear
0%
47°
47°
Thursday
78°
/
54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°
54°
Friday
76°
/
55°
Showers
Showers
44%
76°
55°
Saturday
80°
/
61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
13%
80°
61°
Sunday
81°
/
62°
Cloudy
Cloudy
24%
81°
62°
Monday
66°
/
50°
Showers
Showers
66%
66°
50°
Tuesday
65°
/
52°
Showers
Showers
42%
65°
52°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
47°
2 AM
Clear
2%
47°
47°
3 AM
Clear
2%
47°
47°
4 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
47°
48°
5 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
48°
48°
6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
48°
48°
7 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
48°
49°
8 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
49°
55°
9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
55°
61°
10 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
61°
66°
11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°
70°
12 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
70°
73°
1 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
73°
76°
2 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
76°
77°
3 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
77°
77°
4 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
77°
76°
5 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
76°
74°
6 PM
Mostly Sunny
3%
74°
71°
7 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
71°
67°
8 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
67°
63°
9 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
63°
61°
10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
61°
59°
11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
59°
59°
12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
59°
58°
1 AM
Cloudy
10%
58°
Trending Stories
Georgia deputy charged with rape and incest
Woman charged in connection to ‘Baby Girl April’ death 28 years ago
The Chuck Williams Show debuts with first guest Jerald Mitchell
Video
Teen in critical condition after being shot at Carver Park
Tuskegee teen charged with Attempted Murder in shooting of young boy
Don't Miss
1st Round GHSA Playoff Highlights
Video
Lee County Sheriff’s office offers self-defense program for women
Video
Hamilton City meeting to discuss hiring new police chief ends in call for another meeting
Video
Monroe County, Ala., Courthouse named National Historic Landmark
New coronavirus variant identified in New York
Report: Les Miles reached settlement with student over harassment allegations at LSU
Water issues in Pickens County causing frustration
Video
Trending Stories
Georgia deputy charged with rape and incest
Woman charged in connection to ‘Baby Girl April’ death 28 years ago
The Chuck Williams Show debuts with first guest Jerald Mitchell
Video
Teen in critical condition after being shot at Carver Park
Tuskegee teen charged with Attempted Murder in shooting of young boy
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
Georgia deputy charged with rape and incest
Woman charged in connection to ‘Baby Girl April’ death 28 years ago
The Chuck Williams Show debuts with first guest Jerald Mitchell
Video
Teen in critical condition after being shot at Carver Park
Tuskegee teen charged with Attempted Murder in shooting of young boy