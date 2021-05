COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - It was Rule of Law Day and the Columbus Bar Association hosted an event at the RiverCenter. President of the Columbus Bar Association Judge Ben Land shared the theme of this years event, "Advancing the Rule of Law Now".

Judge Land referenced the importance of abiding by rule of law is as a country, and especially how important it was this past election cycle. Land said this year's theme reminds us, "That we the people share the responsibility to promote the rule of law, defend liberty and promote justice."