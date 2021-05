AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) - With Governor Kay Ivey signing Senate Bill 46 into law, Alabama is now the 37th state allowing registered patients with qualifying conditions access to medical cannabis. News 3 spoke with Lee County's District Attorney, who wants residents to understand what is permitted and what's not.

Senate Bill 46 allows registered doctors to certify medical cannabis for more than a dozen qualifying conditions, like cancer, terminal illness, depression, epilepsy, and chronic pain. The bill allows pills, skin patches, and topicals, but not smoking or vaping products.