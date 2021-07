MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- As mask-wearing is becoming a thing of the past and the coronavirus pandemic continues, doctors are now warning about another respiratory disease spreading among infants and young children.

That disease seeing a spike is RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), a highly infectious virus responsible for illnesses like bronchitis. Normally, the pediatric division at USA Children's and Women's Hospital sees a spike in RSV in the winter or fall, but with a spike happening in the summer while the U.S. is still in a pandemic, it is causing some concerns.