COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan has written the book on how to fight former President Donald Trump and the election conspiracy theories – “GOP 2.0”.

Duncan is not seeking re-election and is speaking out. In this episode of The Chuck Williams Show, Duncan talks candidly about his party and its loyalty to the former president.

A former college and professional baseball player, Duncan talks about his athletic career prepared him for this fight.