Ep. 6: Becca Zajac & Carmen Piggins give a youthful insight on COVID, Columbus, and growing up to Chuck Williams

The Chuck Williams Show

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – What about Columbus is attractive to young people? This edition of the Chuck Williams show explores that age-old question that generations of Columbus leaders have been asking.

Chuck interviews Dragonfly Trails Executive Director Becca Zajac alongside his daughter Carmen Williams Piggins.

Becca is from Detroit and has found Columbus a place to call home. Carmen was raised in Columbus and has found Detroit a place to call home. Their perspectives about Columbus offer food for thought.

The Chuck Williams Show streams on WRBL.com every Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST.

