Ep. 7: Brothers Matt and Rinkesh Patel share the story of building their hotel empire

The Chuck Williams Show

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It is a uniquely American story of capitalism and risk. This episode of The Chuck Williams Show introduces you to Rinkesh and Matt Patel.

They came to Opelika from India as teenagers in 1998 and worked at their uncle’s hotel.

Less than 25 years later they own two dozen hotels in Alabama and Georgia.

Their newest property, the AC Hotel by Marriot, will open the second week of April 2021 in downtown Columbus.

The two brothers talk candidly about the road they traveled along the way to achieving the American Dream.

The Chuck Williams Show streams on WRBL.com every Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST.

