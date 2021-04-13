 

Ep. 8: Nancy Boren explores her thoughts on Georgia’s controversial voting law and her come-up

The Chuck Williams Show

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Chuck Williams takes a deeper dive into the new Georgia election law with Muscogee County Director of Elections and Registrations Nancy Boren.

A 25-year veteran of the Georgia elections, Boren breaks down the controversial new law point by point. Boren talks about the impact it will have on local voters as well as what the new law could cost the city.

Boren also speaks about state election officials Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his deputy Gabriel Sterling. Both men have been at the center of the storm following the 2020 elections.

Nancy Boren also opened up a bit about her life in this episode of The Chuck Williams Show.

The Chuck Williams Show streams on WRBL.com every Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST.

