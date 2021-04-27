 

Ep. 10: Architects Sam Andras and Scott Allen share their parts in cannabis production and designing

The Chuck Williams Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – This episode of the Chuck Williams Show explores how one Columbus architectural firm expanded its business nearly a decade ago.

2WR was a traditional firm designing schools, hotels, university buildings and much more, but when cannabis was legalized in some states they ventured into “grow-house” design.

Partners Sam Andras and Scott Allen tell us how a firm from the deep south opened a Denver office and rolled their way into the legal marijuana business.

The Chuck Williams Show streams on WRBL.com every Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

71° / 63°
Clear
Clear 0% 71° 63°

Wednesday

87° / 61°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 9% 87° 61°

Thursday

87° / 66°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 8% 87° 66°

Friday

81° / 59°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 81° 59°

Saturday

81° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 81° 59°

Sunday

83° / 64°
PM Showers
PM Showers 32% 83° 64°

Monday

84° / 67°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 84° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

11 PM
Clear
1%
70°

69°

12 AM
Clear
2%
69°

68°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
68°

67°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
67°

66°

3 AM
Cloudy
2%
66°

65°

4 AM
Cloudy
2%
65°

64°

5 AM
Cloudy
3%
64°

64°

6 AM
Cloudy
6%
64°

64°

7 AM
Cloudy
7%
64°

65°

8 AM
Cloudy
8%
65°

67°

9 AM
Cloudy
9%
67°

70°

10 AM
Cloudy
4%
70°

74°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
74°

78°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

82°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

84°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

84°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

85°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

84°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
82°

78°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
78°

76°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
76°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories