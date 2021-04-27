Ep. 10: Architects Sam Andras and Scott Allen share their parts in cannabis production and designing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – This episode of the Chuck Williams Show explores how one Columbus architectural firm expanded its business nearly a decade ago.

2WR was a traditional firm designing schools, hotels, university buildings and much more, but when cannabis was legalized in some states they ventured into “grow-house” design.

Partners Sam Andras and Scott Allen tell us how a firm from the deep south opened a Denver office and rolled their way into the legal marijuana business.

