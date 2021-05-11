Ep. 12: Author, lawyer, and all around Renaissance man Deron Hicks, talks life with Chuck Williams

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In episode 12 of the Chuck Williams Show, Chuck has a wide-ranging conversation with Deron Hicks and to only call him an attorney would be a disservice.

Hicks talks about how he went from a University of Georgia art degree into law school.

How Hick’s uses his imagination and writing skills to become an author of teenage mystery novels.

Chuck and Deron also talk about how sports photography became a hobby of Deron’s.

This edition of the Chuck Williams Show will introduce you to this modern day Renaissance man.

The Chuck Williams Show streams live every Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. EST on wrbl.com.