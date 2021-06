COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – For 18 years retired Army Lt. Col. John Lock fought to get Col. Ralph Puckett the Medal of Honor he earned on a Korean battlefield in 1950.

Last month President Joe Biden presented retired Army Col. Ralph Puckett with the Medal of Honor.

John Lock tells what it took to work through years of red tape and bureaucracy.

