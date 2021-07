COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Chuck Williams Show continues tonight on WRBL.com.

On the July 20,2021 edition of the show, Chuck will explore leadership and the Army with retired Col. David Fivecoat.

A West Point graduate, Fivecoat was the commander of the Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade at Fort Benning when Ranger School was gender integrated in 2015.

The Chuck Williams Show is streamed live each Tuesday beginning at 7:00 p.m. Eastern.