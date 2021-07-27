Ep. 20: Dr. Maurice Solis discusses opening the new Mercer Medical School

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Episode 20 of The Chuck Williams Show features Dr. Maurice Solis, who will be the dean a new medical school opening later this year in Columbus… Mercer Medical School.

A vascular surgeon raised in Gainesville, Fla., was raised by parents who fled Communist Cuba.

He talks about that background along with the responsibility he feels as the first dean of the new medical school. Dr. Solis also talks about his impressions of Columbus. Spoiler alert, they are favorable.

