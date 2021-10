MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County School District is working to keep students at school — they are doing this through an update in their COVID-19 policies. On Monday they announced students who were in close contact of someone who tests positive in school are no longer required to be quarantined from in-person instruction.

The school district has been consulting their medical panel for all decisions regarding COVID-19. The Department of Public Health issued an administrative order in August, allowing school districts to update their COVID-19 contact tracing guidelines. The quarantine update is effective Wednesday, Oct. 27 and the guidance applies to students only. Unvaccinated staff will continue with the prior guidelines put in place by the Department of Public Health.