Ep. 39: Charlie Bailey

(WRBL) — Episode 39 of The Chuck Williams Show starts the 2022 election season with an attorney running for Lieutenant Governor.

39-year-old Charlie Bailey is taking his second run at statewide office. The Harris County native lost a bid for attorney general in 2018, running as a Democrat. He had planned to seek the attorney general office this year, but recently announced a switch to the lieutenant governor’s race.

We talk about his Harris County roots and his path into the Fulton County DA’s office, where he was a gang prosecutor.

