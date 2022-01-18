Ep. 40: Bill Nigut “GPB Executive Producer”

(WRBL) — Episode 40 of The Chuck Williams Show features Bill Nigut the Senior Executive Producer for the Georgia Public Broadcasting’s “Political Rewind”.

A Chicago native, Bill Nigut has spent a lifetime covering politics. The host of Georgia Public Broadcasting’s highly acclaimed show, Political Rewind, Nigut’s is the guest this week on The Chuck Williams Show.

Because he grew up in Illinois, Nigut has an interesting perspective on what is becoming a rough-and-tumble Georgia political landscape. Usually, Nigut is the one asking the questions. This time Nigut is the one with the answers and perspective.