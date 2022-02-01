Ep. 42: Dr. Michael Gorum, Neurosurgeon

(WRBL) — Episode 42 of The Chuck Williams Show features longtime Columbus neurosurgeon Dr. Michael Gorum.

He has been practicing in Columbus since 1997, one of three neurosurgeons in the community.
A native of North Alabama, Gorum discusses Columbus, medicine, COVID, vaccines, crime and even a litte politics.

How has COVID impacted the local medical community?

