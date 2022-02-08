Ep. 43: Rev. Rudy Allen

(WRBL) — Episode 43 of The Chuck Williams Show features Rev. Rudy Allen was a Columbus minister for more than a half-century. Before that, he was a pioneer in the Civil Rights movement in Nashville and his hometown of Columbus.

He’s this week’s guest on The Chuck Williams Show.

Along with Civil Rights icons like Congressman John Lewis, Allen was involved in the lunch-counter sit-ins in Nashville, where he was attending seminary.

When he returned home to Columbus he continued to fight for equal rights.

At 85 years old, he’s a living, breathing piece of Columbus history.

Twitter: ChuckWilliams

Instagram: ChuckWilliams0999

Catch The Chuck Williams Show live every Tuesday at 7/6 central

Watch the previous episode here!