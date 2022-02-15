Ep. 44: Jack Rodgers

(WRBL) — Episode 44 of The Chuck Williams Show features Jack Rogers, former sports director at WRBL who started work career as a journalist, but transitioned into becoming a nurse saving lives.

Today he’s at the top of his profession as the director of emergency medical services for Piedmont Columbus Regional.

The 57-year-old Rodgers talks about the breadth and scope of his career on this episode of The Chuck Williams Show.

