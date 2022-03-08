(WRBL) — Last weekend, the Neville name went on Auburn Arena. It came after Bill and Connie Neville made the largest donation in the history of Auburn athletics.

This week, the Nevilles sit down for The Chuck Williams Show. Like Chuck, Bill and Connie are natives of Eufaula, Alabama.

The two discuss how the Neville name came to be on the arena, their 37-year marriage, basketball, Bruce Pearl, and many other topics.

Neville made his fortune in the software and broadband businesses. In this episode of The Chuck Williams Show, you will learn the secret to his success.

