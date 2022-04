(WRBL) — Greg Bluestein, a political reporter with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, has written a book recounting the Georgia 2020 election cycle and what led to it.

“Flipped” tells how a reliably red state like Georgia became purple when two Democratic were elected to the U.S. Senate in January 2021.

There’s a lot of inside baseball as Bluestein talks with host Chuck Williams, a career journalist, about politics. You even get to meet Bluestein’s dog.