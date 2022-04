(WRBL) — Episode 50 of The Chuck Williams Show features State Representative Richard Smith, Columbus lawmaker and chairman in the House Rules Committee.

Chuck and Richard talk about the recently completed General Assembly session and what Columbus can expect in the state budget, as well as the upcoming 2022 governor’s race.

Twitter: ChuckWilliams

Instagram: ChuckWilliams0999

Catch The Chuck Williams Show live every Tuesday at 7/6 central.

Watch Last Week’s Episode here.