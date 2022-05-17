(WRBL) — Episode 53 of The Chuck Williams Show features State Senator Jen Jordan, who’s running to be the next Georgia Attorney General.

The Fulton County lawmaker is running as a Democrat. Jordan sat down and talks about why she wants to be the state’s top law enforcement official. She also talks about how the potential reversal of abortion rights will play into this year’s elections.

