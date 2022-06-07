Airs at 7/6 Central

(WRBL) — Episode 56 of The Chuck Williams Show features 2018 & 2022 Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Georgia house representative Stacey Abrams.

Chuck talks with Stacey about a variety of issues in the wide-ranging conversation, from her upcoming election against incumbent Governor Brian Kemp to Georgia to policy reform.

