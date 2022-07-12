COLUMBUS, Ga, (WRBL) —

Episode 58 of The Chuck Williams Show features Republican Congressional candidate, Chris West.

Chris West sits down for this episode of The Chuck Williams Show to talk about his unlikely runoff win over Jeremy Hunt last month.

Now, West will face entrenched Democratic incumbent Rep. Sanford Bishop.

West is a Thomasville, Ga., attorney and developer.

