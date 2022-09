COLUMBUS, Ga, (WRBL) — Cesar Bautista’s story is an interesting one.

The Puerto Rico native and owner of the Bodega in downtown Columbus has an interesting story, enlisting in the Army at 38.

He talks about Columbus, a town that he and his family has adopted. He talks about the way the community has adopted him.

Twitter: ChuckWilliams

Instagram: ChuckWilliams0999

Catch The Chuck Williams Show live every Tuesday at 7/6 central. Watch Last Week’s Episode here.