Episode 69 of The Chuck Williams Show. features a longtime Georgia political scientist is the guest.

Dr. Scott Buchanan is the chairman of the Department of Government and Sociology at Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville.

Buchanan is a native of Talbot County and has been interested in politics since he was a kid. A week from the midterm elections he breaks down three key Georgia races – governor, U.S. Senate, and 2nd Congressional District.

Twitter: ChuckWilliams

Instagram: ChuckWilliams0999

Catch The Chuck Williams Show live every Tuesday at 7/6 central. Watch Last Week’s Episode here.